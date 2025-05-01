Which of the following items should be added to the book balance during a bank reconciliation?
A
Deposits in transit
B
Bank service charges
C
Outstanding checks
D
Interest earned on the bank account
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation: It is a process to ensure that the bank statement and the company's book balance match by identifying discrepancies and making adjustments.
Identify the items listed in the problem: Deposits in transit, bank service charges, outstanding checks, and interest earned on the bank account.
Determine the impact of each item on the book balance: Deposits in transit and outstanding checks affect the bank statement, not the book balance. Bank service charges reduce the book balance, while interest earned increases the book balance.
Focus on the item that should be added to the book balance: Interest earned on the bank account is an income that the company has not yet recorded in its books, so it needs to be added to the book balance during reconciliation.
Conclude that during a bank reconciliation, interest earned on the bank account is the correct item to be added to the book balance, as it represents an increase in the company's cash that has not yet been recorded in the books.
