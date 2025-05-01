The proper use of _____ keys is crucial to controlling data redundancy in accounting information systems.
A
secondary
B
encryption
C
foreign
D
primary
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'keys' in accounting information systems. Keys are attributes or sets of attributes used to uniquely identify records in a database table.
Learn about the different types of keys: primary keys, foreign keys, secondary keys, and encryption keys. Each serves a specific purpose in database management.
Focus on the role of primary keys. A primary key is a unique identifier for a record in a table and ensures that no duplicate records exist, which is essential for controlling data redundancy.
Compare primary keys with foreign keys. While primary keys uniquely identify records within their own table, foreign keys establish relationships between tables and reference primary keys in other tables.
Conclude that primary keys are crucial for controlling data redundancy because they prevent duplicate entries and ensure the integrity of the data within the accounting information system.
