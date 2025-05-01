Which of the following is a good internal control mechanism for cash disbursements?
A
Allowing one employee to both authorize and record transactions
B
Requiring dual signatures on checks
C
Storing blank checks in an unlocked drawer
D
Making cash payments without supporting documentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control mechanisms: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote compliance with laws and regulations. For cash disbursements, internal controls are crucial to prevent fraud and errors.
Evaluate the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of strong internal controls. Strong internal controls typically involve segregation of duties, authorization procedures, documentation, and physical security.
Analyze the first option: 'Allowing one employee to both authorize and record transactions' violates the principle of segregation of duties. This creates an opportunity for fraud or errors, as one person has too much control over the process.
Analyze the second option: 'Requiring dual signatures on checks' is a good internal control mechanism. It ensures that two individuals must approve a disbursement, reducing the risk of unauthorized payments.
Analyze the remaining options: 'Storing blank checks in an unlocked drawer' and 'Making cash payments without supporting documentation' are poor practices. Blank checks should be stored securely to prevent misuse, and all cash payments should be supported by proper documentation to ensure accountability.
