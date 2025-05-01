Which of the following generally would be considered good internal control of cash disbursements?
Requiring that all payments be made by prenumbered checks signed by authorized personnel
Permitting cash disbursements to be made from undeposited cash receipts
Having the same employee authorize, record, and reconcile cash disbursements
Allowing employees to approve and pay invoices without documentation
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to procedures and mechanisms implemented by an organization to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency. For cash disbursements, strong internal controls are essential to prevent fraud and errors.
Evaluate the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of good internal control. Good internal control typically involves segregation of duties, proper authorization, documentation, and accountability.
Option 1: Requiring that all payments be made by prenumbered checks signed by authorized personnel. This is a strong internal control measure because prenumbered checks help track payments, and requiring authorized personnel to sign ensures proper oversight and accountability.
Option 2: Permitting cash disbursements to be made from undeposited cash receipts. This is not a good internal control practice because it bypasses proper documentation and reconciliation processes, increasing the risk of errors or fraud.
Option 3 and 4: Having the same employee authorize, record, and reconcile cash disbursements or allowing employees to approve and pay invoices without documentation. Both of these options violate the principle of segregation of duties and lack proper documentation, which are critical for effective internal control.
