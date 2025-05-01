Which element of the fraud triangle is most directly associated with an employee rationalizing the misuse of company funds to purchase personal insurance policies with cash value?
A
Pressure
B
Opportunity
C
Collusion
D
Rationalization
Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: Pressure, Opportunity, and Rationalization. These elements explain why individuals commit fraud.
Recognize that 'Pressure' refers to personal or financial stress that motivates someone to commit fraud, such as debt or financial hardship.
Understand that 'Opportunity' refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or lack of oversight within the organization.
Learn that 'Rationalization' is the process by which an individual justifies unethical behavior, convincing themselves that their actions are acceptable or necessary.
In this case, the employee rationalizes the misuse of company funds by convincing themselves that purchasing personal insurance policies with cash value is justified. This aligns most directly with the 'Rationalization' element of the fraud triangle.
