Buying a home security system is an example of protecting your home against ________.
A
rationalization
B
opportunity
C
fraud
D
incentive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about the motivation behind buying a home security system and how it relates to fraud prevention.
Review the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: opportunity, rationalization, and incentive. These are the conditions that typically lead to fraudulent behavior.
Analyze the term 'opportunity' in the fraud triangle. Opportunity refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak controls or lack of security measures. A home security system reduces the opportunity for fraud or theft by increasing protection.
Consider the term 'rationalization.' This refers to the justification a person might use to commit fraud. Buying a home security system does not directly address rationalization, as it is more about preventing the act itself rather than the justification.
Evaluate the term 'incentive.' Incentive refers to the pressure or motivation to commit fraud, such as financial need. A home security system does not directly address incentive but rather focuses on reducing the opportunity for fraudulent or criminal acts.
