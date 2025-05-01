Usually, how many individuals operate a sole proprietorship?
A
An unlimited number of individuals
B
Three or more individuals
C
One individual
D
Two individuals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a type of business entity that is owned and operated by a single individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Recognize the defining characteristic: The key feature of a sole proprietorship is that it is managed and controlled by one person, who is responsible for all aspects of the business, including profits and liabilities.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided options and eliminate choices that contradict the definition of a sole proprietorship. For example, 'An unlimited number of individuals,' 'Three or more individuals,' and 'Two individuals' do not align with the concept of sole ownership.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definition and characteristics of a sole proprietorship, the correct answer is 'One individual.'
Reinforce understanding: Remember that a sole proprietorship is distinct from partnerships or corporations, which involve multiple individuals or shareholders in ownership and management.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian