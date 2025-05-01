Formal balance in accounting is best represented by which of the following equations?
A
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
B
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Equity = Assets - Revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the accounting equation, which is the foundation of double-entry bookkeeping. The formal balance in accounting is represented by the equation Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Step 2: Analyze why this equation is correct. Assets represent the resources owned by a business, while liabilities and equity represent the claims against those resources. Liabilities are obligations to creditors, and equity represents the owner's residual interest.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the formal accounting equation. The correct equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity, which ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by understanding their definitions. For example, 'Liabilities = Assets + Equity' is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and equity. Similarly, 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Step 5: Confirm that 'Equity = Assets - Revenues' is also incorrect because equity is calculated as Assets - Liabilities, not Assets - Revenues. This reinforces that the correct answer is Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian