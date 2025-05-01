The fundamental accounting equation shows how money flows in two ways: in and out. Which of the following best represents the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
B
Equity = Assets - Revenues
C
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
D
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: It is the foundation of double-entry bookkeeping and represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recall the formula: The fundamental accounting equation is expressed as Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Break down the components: Assets are resources owned by the company, liabilities are obligations owed to external parties, and equity represents the owner's residual interest in the company after liabilities are deducted.
Analyze the incorrect options: 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. 'Equity = Assets - Revenues' is incorrect because equity is derived from assets minus liabilities, not revenues.
Confirm the correct equation: The correct representation of the fundamental accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity, which ensures that all financial transactions are accurately recorded and balanced.
