The break-even point is the sales level at which a company:
A
Total revenues equal total expenses, resulting in zero net income.
B
Has total assets equal to total liabilities.
C
Begins to generate a profit on each additional unit sold.
D
Has cash inflows exceeding cash outflows.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the break-even point: It is the level of sales at which total revenues equal total expenses, resulting in zero net income. This is a critical point for businesses to determine when they start covering all their costs.
Identify the components involved in calculating the break-even point: Total revenues (sales revenue) and total expenses (fixed costs + variable costs). At the break-even point, these two amounts are equal.
Use the formula for the break-even point in units: \( \text{Break-even point (units)} = \frac{\text{Fixed Costs}}{\text{Selling Price per Unit} - \text{Variable Cost per Unit}} \). This formula helps calculate the number of units that need to be sold to reach the break-even point.
Alternatively, use the formula for the break-even point in sales dollars: \( \text{Break-even point (sales dollars)} = \frac{\text{Fixed Costs}}{1 - \frac{\text{Variable Costs}}{\text{Sales Revenue}}} \). This formula calculates the total sales revenue required to break even.
Analyze the implications of reaching the break-even point: Once the break-even point is achieved, any additional sales contribute to profit, as fixed costs are already covered. This is a key milestone for financial planning and decision-making.
