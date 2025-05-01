In the context of journal entries, when a patient makes a payment for medical services, why should a receipt be given to the patient?
A
To allow the patient to claim a tax deduction for the payment automatically.
B
To record the payment as a credit to accounts receivable and a debit to revenue.
C
To ensure the payment is not recorded in the accounting system.
D
To provide proof of payment and support accurate recording of cash received (debit) in the accounting records.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of issuing a receipt: A receipt serves as proof of payment for the patient and ensures transparency in the transaction.
Recognize the accounting principle involved: When cash is received, it must be accurately recorded in the accounting system to reflect the inflow of funds.
Identify the journal entry components: The payment should be recorded as a debit to the Cash account (to increase cash) and a credit to the Accounts Receivable account (to decrease the amount owed by the patient).
Clarify why the receipt is important: The receipt supports the accurate recording of the transaction and provides documentation for both the patient and the medical service provider.
Avoid misconceptions: The receipt is not issued for tax deduction purposes or to prevent recording the payment; its primary role is to ensure proper documentation and accurate accounting.
