The left side of an account is used to record which of the following?
A
Liabilities
B
Credits
C
Debits
D
Revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a T-account, which is a visual representation of accounts in double-entry bookkeeping. It has two sides: the left side is called the 'debit' side, and the right side is called the 'credit' side.
Recall that debits and credits are fundamental concepts in accounting. Debits are recorded on the left side of the account, while credits are recorded on the right side.
Identify the types of accounts affected by debits. Debits typically increase asset accounts and expense accounts, while they decrease liability accounts, equity accounts, and revenue accounts.
Review the question and note that it asks specifically about the left side of an account. Based on the structure of a T-account, the left side is used to record debits.
Confirm that the correct answer is 'Debits,' as this aligns with the definition and structure of accounting entries in double-entry bookkeeping.
