When recording a transaction in the general journal, after identifying the accounts involved, what is the next step?
A
Post the transaction directly to the ledger
B
Close the temporary accounts
C
Prepare the trial balance
D
Determine which accounts to debit and which to credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the general journal: It is used to record transactions in chronological order before posting them to the ledger accounts.
Identify the accounts involved in the transaction: Determine which accounts are affected by the transaction based on the nature of the event (e.g., cash, accounts receivable, revenue, expenses).
Determine the type of accounts: Classify the accounts as assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, or expenses to understand their behavior in terms of debits and credits.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: Use the accounting equation and the rules for debits and credits to decide which account to debit and which account to credit. For example, assets increase with debits and decrease with credits, while liabilities and equity increase with credits and decrease with debits.
Record the transaction in the general journal: Write the date, the accounts to be debited and credited, the amounts, and a brief description of the transaction in the journal entry format.
