One of the main disadvantages of the corporate form is the:
A
difficulty in transferring ownership
B
unlimited liability of shareholders
C
lack of ability to raise large amounts of capital
D
double taxation of distributed profits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the corporate form of business. A corporation is a legal entity separate from its owners, providing limited liability to shareholders and the ability to raise capital through the issuance of shares.
Step 2: Review the disadvantages of the corporate form. While corporations have many advantages, they also have drawbacks, such as double taxation, regulatory requirements, and potential agency problems.
Step 3: Define double taxation. Double taxation occurs when corporate profits are taxed at the corporate level and then taxed again when distributed to shareholders as dividends.
Step 4: Compare the other options provided in the problem. Difficulty in transferring ownership, unlimited liability of shareholders, and lack of ability to raise large amounts of capital are not accurate disadvantages of the corporate form. Corporations generally have ease of ownership transfer, limited liability for shareholders, and strong capital-raising capabilities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct disadvantage of the corporate form is double taxation of distributed profits, as it uniquely applies to corporations and impacts their financial structure.
