Claudia requires her suppliers to provide letters of guarantee. What does this mean?
A
Suppliers are required to deliver goods before receiving any payment.
B
Suppliers must provide a written commitment from a third party (usually a bank) ensuring payment or performance if the supplier fails to meet contractual obligations.
C
Suppliers must offer a discount on all future purchases as a form of guarantee.
D
Suppliers must provide a verbal assurance that they will deliver goods on time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'letter of guarantee' in financial accounting. A letter of guarantee is a formal document issued by a third party, typically a bank, that assures payment or performance if the supplier fails to meet their contractual obligations.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The correct answer should align with the definition of a letter of guarantee, which involves a written commitment from a third party.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, requiring suppliers to deliver goods before payment, offering discounts, or providing verbal assurances do not align with the formal nature of a letter of guarantee.
Step 4: Identify the correct option, which states that suppliers must provide a written commitment from a third party (usually a bank) ensuring payment or performance if the supplier fails to meet contractual obligations.
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of letters of guarantee in financial accounting. They serve as a risk management tool, providing assurance to buyers that suppliers will fulfill their obligations or that compensation will be provided in case of failure.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian