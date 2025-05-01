Which term describes the process of arranging parts or components in such a way that minimizes material waste or scrap during production?
A
Depreciation
B
Reconciliation
C
Nesting
D
Amortization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Nesting' in production. Nesting refers to the process of arranging parts or components in a way that minimizes material waste or scrap during production. This is commonly used in manufacturing industries, especially in cutting operations like metal, wood, or fabric.
Step 2: Compare 'Nesting' with other terms provided in the question. For example, 'Depreciation' refers to the allocation of the cost of an asset over its useful life, and 'Amortization' is the gradual reduction of a debt or intangible asset over time. Neither of these terms relates to minimizing material waste.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Reconciliation' as a term. Reconciliation typically refers to the process of ensuring that two sets of records (e.g., bank statements and accounting records) are in agreement. This is unrelated to arranging components to minimize waste.
Step 4: Confirm that 'Nesting' is the correct term based on its definition and relevance to the problem. It specifically addresses the arrangement of components to reduce waste during production.
Step 5: Apply this understanding to similar scenarios in production or manufacturing processes, where efficient use of materials is critical to cost management and sustainability.
