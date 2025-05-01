Which of the following is NOT a record-keeping feature you could expect from your bank?
A
Allowing access to check images online
B
Providing monthly account statements
C
Offering transaction history downloads
D
Supplying tax advice for your business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking which feature is NOT typically provided by a bank in terms of record-keeping. Banks generally offer services related to managing and accessing financial records.
Review each option provided: Analyze the features listed (access to check images online, monthly account statements, transaction history downloads) and determine if they align with standard bank record-keeping practices.
Consider the nature of the incorrect feature: Supplying tax advice for your business is not a record-keeping feature. Tax advice is typically provided by accountants or tax professionals, not banks.
Compare the features: Identify which features are directly related to record-keeping (e.g., providing access to financial records or transaction history) and which are outside the scope of record-keeping.
Conclude the answer: The feature that does not fit within the category of record-keeping is 'Supplying tax advice for your business,' as it is a service unrelated to maintaining or providing access to financial records.
