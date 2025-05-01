Which of the following statements about the contribution margin ratio is true?
A
The contribution margin ratio is calculated as (Net Sales - Variable Costs) divided by Net Sales.
B
The contribution margin ratio is the same as the gross profit margin.
C
The contribution margin ratio is unaffected by changes in variable costs.
D
The contribution margin ratio increases when fixed costs increase.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the contribution margin ratio: It is a financial metric that shows the percentage of sales revenue remaining after covering variable costs, which can then be used to cover fixed costs and contribute to profit.
Recall the formula for the contribution margin ratio: \( \text{Contribution Margin Ratio} = \frac{\text{Net Sales} - \text{Variable Costs}}{\text{Net Sales}} \). This formula highlights the relationship between sales, variable costs, and the contribution margin.
Analyze the statement 'The contribution margin ratio is the same as the gross profit margin': This is incorrect because the gross profit margin includes fixed costs, whereas the contribution margin ratio focuses only on variable costs.
Evaluate the statement 'The contribution margin ratio is unaffected by changes in variable costs': This is incorrect because the contribution margin ratio directly depends on variable costs, as they are part of the formula.
Assess the statement 'The contribution margin ratio increases when fixed costs increase': This is incorrect because fixed costs do not affect the contribution margin ratio, as the ratio is calculated using variable costs and net sales only.
