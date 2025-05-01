Which of the following occurs when finished jobs are shipped to customers?
A
Work in process inventory increases.
B
Raw materials inventory decreases.
C
Net sales are recognized as revenue.
D
Accounts payable is credited.
Understand the context: The question is about the accounting treatment when finished jobs are shipped to customers. This involves recognizing revenue and the impact on various accounts in the financial statements.
Step 1: Recognize revenue. When finished goods are shipped to customers, the company recognizes revenue. This is recorded by crediting the 'Sales Revenue' account, as the company has earned income from the sale.
Step 2: Record the reduction in inventory. The finished goods inventory decreases because the goods have been shipped to customers. This is recorded by crediting the 'Finished Goods Inventory' account.
Step 3: Record the cost of goods sold (COGS). The cost associated with producing the goods is transferred from inventory to the 'Cost of Goods Sold' account. This is recorded by debiting the 'COGS' account.
Step 4: Update accounts receivable or cash. If the customer pays immediately, the 'Cash' account is debited. If the customer is billed, the 'Accounts Receivable' account is debited to reflect the amount owed by the customer.
