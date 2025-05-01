Which of the following is NOT a revenue account that appears on the income statement?
A
Service Revenue
B
Interest Revenue
C
Sales Revenue
D
Sales Returns and Allowances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of revenue accounts. Revenue accounts represent the income earned by a business from its operations, such as providing services, selling goods, or earning interest. These accounts appear on the income statement and contribute to the calculation of net income.
Step 2: Review the provided options. The options include Service Revenue, Interest Revenue, Sales Revenue, and Sales Returns and Allowances. Each of these terms needs to be evaluated to determine whether it qualifies as a revenue account.
Step 3: Analyze the term 'Sales Returns and Allowances.' This account does not represent income earned by the business. Instead, it is a contra-revenue account, which means it reduces the total revenue. It records the value of goods returned by customers or allowances granted for defective goods, and it is subtracted from Sales Revenue on the income statement.
Step 4: Compare 'Sales Returns and Allowances' with the other options. Service Revenue, Interest Revenue, and Sales Revenue are all revenue accounts that contribute positively to the income statement, whereas Sales Returns and Allowances reduces revenue.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Sales Returns and Allowances' is NOT a revenue account that appears on the income statement. It is a contra-revenue account and serves a different purpose in financial reporting.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian