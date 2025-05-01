Which of the following best describes 'useful information' in the context of business communication?
A
Information that is shared informally without documentation.
B
Information that is only positive and avoids negative aspects.
C
Information that is relevant, timely, and aids decision-making.
D
Information that is lengthy and detailed, regardless of relevance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'useful information' in business communication. Useful information is defined as information that is relevant, timely, and aids decision-making.
Analyze why informal information without documentation may not be considered useful. It lacks reliability and traceability, which are essential for effective decision-making.
Evaluate why information that is only positive and avoids negative aspects is not useful. Decision-making requires a balanced view, including both positive and negative aspects to assess risks and opportunities.
Consider why lengthy and detailed information, regardless of relevance, is not useful. Excessive detail can overwhelm the decision-maker and detract from the focus on relevant points.
Conclude that useful information in business communication must be relevant, timely, and directly contribute to the decision-making process, as this ensures clarity and effectiveness in achieving business objectives.
