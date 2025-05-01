Which of the following statements is true about a savings account?
A
A savings account is classified as an expense account in financial accounting.
B
A savings account typically earns interest on the deposited balance.
C
A savings account is primarily used for daily business transactions.
D
A savings account allows unlimited withdrawals without any restrictions.
Understand the nature of a savings account: A savings account is a type of bank account designed to hold money securely while earning interest on the deposited balance. It is not classified as an expense account in financial accounting.
Clarify the purpose of a savings account: Savings accounts are primarily used for saving money rather than daily business transactions. Daily transactions are typically conducted through checking accounts.
Explain the withdrawal restrictions: Savings accounts often have limitations on the number of withdrawals or transactions allowed per month, as per banking regulations. They do not allow unlimited withdrawals without restrictions.
Highlight the interest-earning feature: Savings accounts typically earn interest on the deposited balance, which is one of their key features and benefits.
Conclude by identifying the correct statement: Based on the explanations above, the correct statement is that a savings account typically earns interest on the deposited balance.
