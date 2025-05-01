Which of the following is an asset exchange transaction?
A
Purchasing equipment by paying cash
B
Receiving cash from issuing common stock
C
Paying off a loan with cash
D
Earning revenue on account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an asset exchange transaction. An asset exchange transaction occurs when one asset is exchanged for another asset, meaning there is no net change in the total assets of the company.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'Purchasing equipment by paying cash.' This involves exchanging one asset (cash) for another asset (equipment). Since both are assets, this qualifies as an asset exchange transaction.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: 'Receiving cash from issuing common stock.' This transaction increases assets (cash) and equity (common stock), but it does not involve exchanging one asset for another. Therefore, it is not an asset exchange transaction.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: 'Paying off a loan with cash.' This transaction decreases an asset (cash) and decreases a liability (loan payable). Since it involves a reduction in liabilities rather than an exchange of assets, it is not an asset exchange transaction.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: 'Earning revenue on account.' This transaction increases assets (accounts receivable) and increases equity (revenue). It does not involve exchanging one asset for another, so it is not an asset exchange transaction.
