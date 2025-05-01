Which statement best reflects the distinction between objectives and goals as described in financial accounting?
A
Objectives and goals are interchangeable terms with no significant difference in accounting.
B
Objectives refer only to managerial accounting, while goals apply only to financial accounting.
C
Objectives are broad, long-term aims, while goals are specific, measurable steps to achieve those aims.
D
Objectives are short-term targets, and goals are the overall purpose of accounting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between objectives and goals in financial accounting. Objectives are broad, long-term aims that provide a general direction or purpose, while goals are specific, measurable steps designed to achieve those objectives.
Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first option states that objectives and goals are interchangeable, which is incorrect because they serve distinct purposes in accounting.
Evaluate the second option, which claims that objectives refer only to managerial accounting and goals apply only to financial accounting. This is incorrect because both objectives and goals are relevant to financial accounting and managerial accounting.
Consider the third option, which states that objectives are broad, long-term aims, while goals are specific, measurable steps to achieve those aims. This aligns with the correct distinction between the two terms in financial accounting.
Review the fourth option, which suggests that objectives are short-term targets and goals are the overall purpose of accounting. This is incorrect because objectives are long-term aims, not short-term targets, and goals are specific steps rather than the overall purpose.
