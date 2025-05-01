Which of the following events is NOT recorded in a company's accounting records?
A
The company signs a contract to provide services in the future.
B
A manager discusses a potential new product with the marketing team.
C
The company purchases office supplies for cash.
D
The company receives payment from a customer for services rendered.
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounting records. Accounting records are used to document transactions that have a financial impact on the company. These transactions must be measurable in monetary terms and typically involve the exchange of goods, services, or cash.
Step 2: Analyze each event in the problem to determine whether it has a financial impact and is measurable in monetary terms. Events that do not meet these criteria are not recorded in accounting records.
Step 3: Evaluate the event 'The company signs a contract to provide services in the future.' This event is not recorded because it represents a future obligation, not a completed transaction with a financial impact at the time of signing.
Step 4: Evaluate the event 'A manager discusses a potential new product with the marketing team.' This event is not recorded because it does not involve a financial transaction or measurable monetary impact. It is simply an internal discussion.
Step 5: Evaluate the events 'The company purchases office supplies for cash' and 'The company receives payment from a customer for services rendered.' Both of these events involve financial transactions that are measurable in monetary terms and are therefore recorded in accounting records.
