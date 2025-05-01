Which of the following are typical categories for assets and liabilities on a classified balance sheet?
A
Current assets, long-term assets, current liabilities, and long-term liabilities
B
Fixed assets, variable assets, short-term liabilities, and contingent liabilities
C
Tangible assets, intangible assets, accrued liabilities, and deferred liabilities
D
Operating assets, non-operating assets, temporary liabilities, and permanent liabilities
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet. A classified balance sheet organizes assets and liabilities into categories based on their characteristics and time frames, making it easier to analyze a company's financial position.
Step 2: Review the typical categories for assets. Assets are generally divided into 'current assets' (expected to be converted into cash or used within one year) and 'long-term assets' (held for longer periods, such as property, plant, and equipment).
Step 3: Review the typical categories for liabilities. Liabilities are divided into 'current liabilities' (obligations due within one year) and 'long-term liabilities' (obligations due after one year).
Step 4: Compare the options provided in the problem. Identify which option aligns with the standard categories used in a classified balance sheet: current assets, long-term assets, current liabilities, and long-term liabilities.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options by recognizing that terms like 'fixed assets,' 'variable assets,' 'temporary liabilities,' and 'permanent liabilities' are not standard classifications used in a classified balance sheet.
