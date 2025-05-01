A classified balance sheet shows subtotals for current assets and current ________.
A
equity
B
liabilities
C
expenses
D
revenues
Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet: A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into specific categories to provide a clearer financial picture.
Recognize that current assets and current liabilities are key components of a classified balance sheet. Current assets are resources expected to be converted into cash or used up within one year, while current liabilities are obligations expected to be settled within one year.
Eliminate incorrect options: Equity, expenses, and revenues are not categorized as 'current' in the context of a classified balance sheet. Equity represents ownership interest, expenses are costs incurred, and revenues are income earned.
Focus on the correct pairing: Current assets are matched with current liabilities because both represent short-term financial positions of the company.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'liabilities,' as the classified balance sheet shows subtotals for current assets and current liabilities to highlight the company's short-term financial health.
