Step 1: Understand the concept of a classified balance sheet. A classified balance sheet organizes assets, liabilities, and equity into subcategories to provide more detailed information. Common categories include Current Assets, Non-Current Assets, Current Liabilities, Non-Current Liabilities, and Equity.
Step 2: Identify the types of accounts that typically appear on a classified balance sheet. These include accounts such as Cash, Accounts Receivable, Inventory, Equipment (assets), Accounts Payable, Notes Payable (liabilities), and Equity accounts like Common Stock and Retained Earnings.
Step 3: Analyze each list of accounts provided in the problem. Determine whether the accounts in each list fit into the categories of a classified balance sheet. For example, Prepaid Rent is a Current Asset, but Interest Expense and Dividends are not balance sheet accounts—they belong to the income statement or statement of retained earnings.
Step 4: Evaluate the correct answer provided: 'Cash, Accounts Receivable, Equipment, Accounts Payable.' These accounts fit into the classified balance sheet categories: Cash and Accounts Receivable are Current Assets, Equipment is a Non-Current Asset, and Accounts Payable is a Current Liability.
Step 5: Compare the correct answer to the other options. Ensure that none of the other lists contain only accounts that belong on a classified balance sheet. For example, Sales Revenue and Utilities Expense are income statement accounts, not balance sheet accounts.
