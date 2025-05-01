Which statement best describes how merchandise inventory is reported in the financial statements of a merchandising company versus a service company?
A
A merchandising company reports merchandise inventory as a long-term asset on the balance sheet; a service company reports it as a current asset.
B
Both merchandising and service companies report merchandise inventory as a current liability because it will be sold within a year.
C
A service company reports merchandise inventory as an expense when purchased, while a merchandising company reports it as a current liability until sold.
D
A merchandising company reports merchandise inventory as a current asset on the balance sheet; a service company typically does not report merchandise inventory.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of merchandise inventory: Merchandise inventory consists of goods a company holds for sale to customers in the ordinary course of business.
Recognize the difference between merchandising and service companies: A merchandising company buys and sells goods, so it holds merchandise inventory. A service company primarily provides services and usually does not hold merchandise inventory.
Identify how merchandise inventory is classified on the balance sheet for a merchandising company: Since merchandise inventory is expected to be sold within the operating cycle (usually within a year), it is classified as a current asset.
Understand that a service company typically does not report merchandise inventory because it does not sell physical goods, so it does not have inventory to report.
Conclude that the correct description is that a merchandising company reports merchandise inventory as a current asset on the balance sheet, while a service company typically does not report merchandise inventory.
