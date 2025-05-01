Which of the following items is used to adjust the bank’s balance of cash in a bank reconciliation?
A
Outstanding checks
B
Company recording errors
C
NSF (non-sufficient funds) checks
D
Bank service charges
Step 1: Understand the concept of bank reconciliation. Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Step 2: Identify the items that affect the bank's balance in a bank reconciliation. These typically include outstanding checks, deposits in transit, and any errors made by the bank.
Step 3: Analyze the given options. Outstanding checks are payments issued by the company that have not yet cleared the bank, which reduce the bank's balance. Company recording errors affect the company's books, not the bank's balance. NSF checks and bank service charges are adjustments to the company's books, not the bank's balance.
Step 4: Focus on the item that directly impacts the bank's balance. Outstanding checks are subtracted from the bank's balance because they represent payments that the bank has not yet processed.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct item used to adjust the bank's balance in a bank reconciliation is outstanding checks, as they directly affect the bank's reported cash balance.
