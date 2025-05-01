Which of the following lists the correct order of the loss-limitation rules applied to pass-through entities for tax purposes?
A
Tax basis limitation, passive activity loss limitation, at-risk limitation
B
At-risk limitation, tax basis limitation, passive activity loss limitation
C
Tax basis limitation, at-risk limitation, passive activity loss limitation
D
Passive activity loss limitation, at-risk limitation, tax basis limitation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of pass-through entities: These are business structures where income, deductions, and credits pass directly to the owners or shareholders, avoiding corporate taxation. Examples include partnerships, S corporations, and LLCs.
Learn about the loss-limitation rules: These rules are designed to limit the amount of losses that can be deducted by owners of pass-through entities. The three main limitations are tax basis limitation, at-risk limitation, and passive activity loss limitation.
Tax basis limitation: This rule ensures that losses deducted cannot exceed the owner's investment in the entity. The tax basis includes contributions, income earned, and liabilities for which the owner is personally responsible.
At-risk limitation: This rule limits losses to the amount the owner has at risk in the business. It excludes nonrecourse loans (loans for which the owner is not personally liable) from the calculation.
Passive activity loss limitation: This rule restricts losses from passive activities (businesses in which the owner does not materially participate) to offset only passive income, not active or portfolio income. The correct order of application is: Tax basis limitation, at-risk limitation, passive activity loss limitation.
