Which of the following is an example of a commonly encountered capital requirement?
A
Interest earned on short-term investments
B
Annual depreciation expense on equipment
C
Monthly utility expenses for office operations
D
Minimum equity that banks must hold as a percentage of their risk-weighted assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capital requirements: Capital requirements refer to the minimum amount of capital that financial institutions, such as banks, are required to hold to ensure their stability and ability to absorb losses. This is typically expressed as a percentage of their risk-weighted assets.
Identify the key term 'risk-weighted assets': Risk-weighted assets are the total assets of a bank adjusted for their risk level. Riskier assets require more capital to be held as a safeguard against potential losses.
Recognize the purpose of minimum equity: Minimum equity is a regulatory measure designed to ensure that banks maintain a buffer of financial resources to protect against insolvency during economic downturns or financial crises.
Differentiate capital requirements from other financial terms: Interest earned on short-term investments, annual depreciation expense, and monthly utility expenses are operational or accounting items, not regulatory capital requirements. Capital requirements are specifically tied to the financial health and risk management of banks.
Conclude that the correct example of a capital requirement is 'Minimum equity that banks must hold as a percentage of their risk-weighted assets,' as it directly relates to regulatory standards for financial institutions.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian