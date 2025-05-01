Which type of financial statements display financial amounts in side-by-side columns on a single statement?
A
Pro forma financial statements
B
Segmented financial statements
C
Consolidated financial statements
D
Comparative financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of comparative financial statements: These are financial statements that present financial data for multiple periods side-by-side, allowing for easy comparison of financial performance over time.
Recognize the purpose of comparative financial statements: They help stakeholders analyze trends, identify changes in financial position, and evaluate the company's performance across different periods.
Differentiate comparative financial statements from other types: Pro forma financial statements are hypothetical projections, segmented financial statements focus on specific business segments, and consolidated financial statements combine data from multiple entities under one parent company.
Identify the key feature of comparative financial statements: The side-by-side column format is unique to comparative financial statements, making it easier to compare figures such as revenue, expenses, and net income across periods.
Conclude that comparative financial statements are the correct answer based on their defining characteristic of displaying financial amounts in side-by-side columns on a single statement.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian