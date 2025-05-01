Which of the following best describes a cardholder statement of account in the context of financial statements?
A
A report prepared by a company showing its revenues and expenses over a fiscal year.
B
A document that lists all the assets and liabilities of a business at a specific point in time.
C
A statement that outlines the cash inflows and outflows of a business during an accounting period.
D
A summary provided to a credit card holder detailing all transactions, payments, and balances for a specific period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about the definition of a 'cardholder statement of account' in the context of financial statements.
Step 2: Review the options provided. Each option describes a different type of financial document or statement. Analyze each option carefully to determine which one aligns with the definition of a cardholder statement of account.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not match the description of a cardholder statement of account. For example, a report showing revenues and expenses over a fiscal year refers to an income statement, and a document listing assets and liabilities at a specific point in time refers to a balance sheet.
Step 4: Focus on the correct description. A cardholder statement of account is a summary provided to a credit card holder detailing all transactions, payments, and balances for a specific period. This is distinct from other financial statements like cash flow statements or balance sheets.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by matching the description provided in the problem with the definition of a cardholder statement of account. The correct answer is the one that describes a summary of transactions, payments, and balances for a credit card holder.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian