Which of the following is typically the first financial statement to be prepared during the accounting cycle?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting cycle: The accounting cycle is a series of steps that organizations follow to record and report financial transactions. It typically ends with the preparation of financial statements.
Identify the sequence of financial statements: Financial statements are prepared in a specific order because the information from one statement is often used in the preparation of another. The typical order is: Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows.
Recognize the role of the Income Statement: The Income Statement is prepared first because it reports the company's revenues and expenses, which are necessary to calculate net income. Net income is then used in the Statement of Retained Earnings.
Understand the connection between statements: The net income from the Income Statement flows into the Statement of Retained Earnings, which calculates the ending retained earnings balance. This balance is then used in the Balance Sheet.
Conclude why the Income Statement is first: Since the Income Statement provides the foundational data (net income) required for subsequent financial statements, it is typically the first financial statement prepared during the accounting cycle.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian