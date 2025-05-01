Prior to the adjusting process, accrued expenses have:
been incurred but not yet recorded or paid
been paid and recorded as assets
been paid and recorded as liabilities
been recorded as revenues
Understand the concept of accrued expenses: Accrued expenses are costs that have been incurred during a specific accounting period but have not yet been recorded in the books or paid. These are liabilities because the company owes money for these expenses.
Analyze the options provided: The correct answer should align with the definition of accrued expenses. Review each option carefully to determine which one matches the concept.
Option 1: 'Been incurred but not yet recorded or paid' - This matches the definition of accrued expenses, as they are costs that have been incurred but not yet recorded or paid.
Option 2: 'Been paid and recorded as assets' - This is incorrect because accrued expenses are liabilities, not assets, and they have not been paid yet.
Option 3: 'Been paid and recorded as liabilities' and Option 4: 'Been recorded as revenues' - Both are incorrect because accrued expenses are unpaid liabilities, not revenues or paid liabilities.
