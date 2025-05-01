If a company's balance sheet shows total assets of $400{,}000 and total liabilities of $150{,}000, what is the amount of shareholders' equity?
A
$400,000
B
$150,000
C
$550,000
D
$250,000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the accounting equation, which states that Assets = Liabilities + Shareholders' Equity. This equation is fundamental to financial accounting and helps determine the relationship between these components.
Step 2: Rearrange the accounting equation to solve for Shareholders' Equity. Using basic algebra, the formula becomes: Shareholders' Equity = Assets - Liabilities.
Step 3: Identify the values provided in the problem. The total assets are $400,000, and the total liabilities are $150,000.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Using MathML, the equation becomes: , which translates to .
Step 5: Perform the subtraction operation to find the amount of shareholders' equity. This will give you the final value, which represents the residual interest in the company's assets after deducting liabilities.
