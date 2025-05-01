A company's income statement showed the following: Revenues of \$120,000, Cost of Goods Sold of \$70,000, Operating Expenses of \$30,000, and Income Tax Expense of \$5,000. What is the company's net income?
A
\$20,000
B
\$15,000
C
\$25,000
D
\$50,000
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating net income. Net income is calculated as Revenues minus all expenses, which include Cost of Goods Sold, Operating Expenses, and Income Tax Expense.
Step 2: Start by identifying the given values from the problem: Revenues = $120,000, Cost of Goods Sold = $70,000, Operating Expenses = $30,000, and Income Tax Expense = $5,000.
Step 3: Apply the formula for net income: Net Income = Revenues - (Cost of Goods Sold + Operating Expenses + Income Tax Expense).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula: Net Income = $120,000 - ($70,000 + $30,000 + $5,000).
Step 5: Perform the arithmetic operations step by step: First, add the expenses together ($70,000 + $30,000 + $5,000), then subtract the total expenses from the revenues ($120,000 - Total Expenses).
