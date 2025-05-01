How would 'Accounts Receivable' typically be reported on the balance sheet?
A
As a current liability
B
As a non-current liability
C
As a current asset
D
As owner's equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of 'Accounts Receivable': It represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. This is considered an asset because it is expected to bring future economic benefits.
Determine the classification of 'Accounts Receivable': Since it is expected to be collected within a short period, typically within one year, it is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Review the definition of current assets: Current assets are resources that are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
Compare 'Accounts Receivable' to other balance sheet categories: It is not a liability (current or non-current) because it does not represent an obligation. It is also not part of owner's equity, which reflects the residual interest in the assets of the entity after deducting liabilities.
Conclude the reporting placement: 'Accounts Receivable' is reported under the 'Current Assets' section of the balance sheet, typically listed after 'Cash and Cash Equivalents' and before 'Inventory'.
