Which of the following documents summarize the financial performance and position of a company? (Select one)
A
Balance Sheet and Organizational Chart
B
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Cash Flows and Marketing Plan
D
Business Plan and Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each document listed in the options. For example, the Balance Sheet summarizes the financial position of a company at a specific point in time, while the Income Statement summarizes the financial performance over a period.
Eliminate options that include documents unrelated to financial accounting. For instance, an Organizational Chart and Marketing Plan are not financial documents; they pertain to organizational structure and marketing strategy, respectively.
Focus on the documents that are directly related to summarizing financial performance and position. The Income Statement provides details on revenues, expenses, and net income, while the Balance Sheet provides information on assets, liabilities, and equity.
Consider the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Retained Earnings. While these are important financial documents, they do not directly summarize the overall financial performance and position of a company. The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash activities, and the Statement of Retained Earnings focuses on changes in equity.
Select the correct answer based on the analysis: The Income Statement and Balance Sheet are the documents that summarize the financial performance and position of a company.
