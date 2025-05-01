One of the primary functions of financial institutions in an economy is to —
A
enforce accounting standards
B
prepare tax returns for individuals
C
facilitate the flow of funds between savers and borrowers
D
set government fiscal policy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of financial institutions in an economy. Financial institutions act as intermediaries to facilitate the flow of funds between savers (those who have excess funds) and borrowers (those who need funds).
Recognize that financial institutions do not enforce accounting standards. This is typically the role of regulatory bodies such as the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) or International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Note that financial institutions do not prepare tax returns for individuals. This is usually done by tax professionals or individuals themselves using tax software.
Understand that financial institutions do not set government fiscal policy. Fiscal policy is determined by government entities, such as the Treasury Department or Congress, depending on the country.
Conclude that the primary function of financial institutions is to facilitate the flow of funds between savers and borrowers, ensuring efficient allocation of resources in the economy.
