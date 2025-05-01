Why is inbound an important part of a good sales enablement strategy?
A
It relies exclusively on paid advertising to drive sales.
B
It focuses solely on cold-calling and direct outreach to generate leads.
C
It eliminates the need for collaboration between marketing and sales teams.
D
It attracts potential customers by providing valuable content and building trust before the sales process begins.
Verified step by step guidance
1
As a Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with accounting-related problems. This question pertains to sales enablement strategy, which is outside the scope of Financial Accounting. Please provide a Financial Accounting-related problem for assistance.
