Periodic Inventory:Purchases

Alright, so now let's go into a little more detail about purchasing inventory in a periodic inventory system. So we're gonna see, is that a merchandizing company just like we've been talking about, they're generally gonna buy goods in bulk, whoops, buck in bulk and sell them to customers individually. Right? That's kind of where they make their money is by buying a little cheaper and then splitting it up and selling it to customers. One thing I want to note real quick before we continue is that I've made the same, pretty much almost exactly the same lessons for a perpetual system. Right. So most books focus solely on the perpetual system, some books solely on the periodic and some books focus on both. Right? So if you have both, it's really nice to have both lessons and you can compare and contrast all of these topics between the two systems. All right. And if you only have a perpetual system in your book or your teachers only focusing perpetual again, I don't know why you're here right now, but let's go ahead and learn periodic purchases. So, one thing I want to note real quick is that the companies purchase all sorts of things. We don't just purchase inventory inventory is the things that we're gonna resell when we purchased goods for resale that goes into our inventory account. Right, That is an inventory purchase. But what about when we buy pens, paper, staplers, office supplies like that, that goes into our supplies account. Right? So you want to make a distinction of where you're putting your purchases, the only thing that goes in inventory is things that we buy to resell. Okay. The last thing is a copy machine. So a copy machine. Yeah. This is a long term asset. Right? This might go into machinery, equipment, something like that. Right? Something a long term asset is gonna last us a few years. So notice our focus in this section is on these goods acquired for resale going into inventory. Right? We're focusing on the inventory account. So let's go ahead and continue here in a periodic system. We use separate accounts. Okay? We're gonna use separate accounts to account for it inventory purchase transactions. This is different from a perpetual system. Okay A perpetual system. Everything just flows through inventory here. We're gonna have special accounts for purchases, purchase return an allowance and purchase discounts. Okay so let's go into these in a little detail. The purchases. Well this is the value of all goods. Guess what purchased during the period, notice that it doesn't go straight to inventory. We're not debating inventory for these purchases. Were debating a purchases account. Next one, purchase returns and allowances. So this is the value of purchases that are returned. So if we bought something and then returned it to the supplier or discounted if they discount it because of a quality issue. Okay that's a key. That's a key thing about the allowances. The allowances are discounts for quality, some issue with the quality, some unhappiness you have with the product when it arrives compared with the purchase discount notice the purchase discount is value of discounts received for quick payment. So when we pay our suppliers quickly they might offer us a discount for that quick payment. Okay so let's go ahead and start here with a purchase. When the company purchases goods we debit the purchases account notice in this situation we are debating the purchases account not the inventory account. So things on shelves. Company purchased 500 units of things on account at a price of $5 per thing. Well that's 500 things times $5. They purchased $2500 worth of things. Right So in a perpetual system this would go straight to our inventory. But here we're going to debit purchases. This is our debit entry right here for 2500 and we're going to credit it says on account right we didn't pay them in cash. So we're gonna credit accounts payable ap for 2500. Okay accounts payable, that's money that we owe and we owe it to our suppliers. So in this case what what what exactly has happened. This is pretty simple. Right? We see that our purchases went up purchases is a type of inventory account so it does in essence increase our assets right? We're just holding this inventory value somewhere else just so we keep track of all our purchases during the period. Okay and our liabilities went up right? We saw that a P. Went up by 2500 as well. Cool. Alright, so our balance, our equation stays balanced. Let's go ahead, pause here. Um In the next video we'll continue with purchase returns, purchase allowances, we'll figure out all the rest of this stuff. Alright, let's keep going.

Hide transcripts