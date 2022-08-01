Periodic Inventory:Purchase Allowance

All right so let's continue here with the purchase allowance. So this is when a company keeps the goods but they're unsatisfied. So the supplier lowers the price. There's some sort of quality issue they want to discount on the goods that they're gonna keep. Okay so T. O. S. Ordered 500 things on account at $5 per thing. When low quality things arrive, the supplier agreed to lower the price to $2 per thing. Okay so notice we had an original entry, we would have made some sort of entry like purchase purchases. Uh well it was 500 things times $5 a thing. 2500. Right? So we would have increased our purchases by 2500. And our accounts payable right? We're gonna eventually have to pay for these things at 2500. But then we inspected the things and we weren't so happy with them. Right? They were low quality. And the supplier agreed to charge only $2 per thing. So 500 let me do it right underneath. 500 times $2 per thing. Well that's $1000. Right? So 1000 is what our inventory should actually be. We purchased 2500. Well we need to lower that value by the difference right to get it down to 1000. So 2500 minus the 1000. This 1500 is the amount we need to lower the value of our inventory right? Because we're only paying $2 per thing. So we would make some sort of entry to lower the value of our inventory. The other part of the entry is the accounts payable. Right we're no longer gonna go have $205 per thing to them. We only owe $2 per thing so we only owe them $1000. So we also need to decrease our accounts payable by that same 1500. So we're gonna have a debit to accounts payable. So I'll do a debit to accounts payable for 2500. Excuse me. 1500. Right this debit of 1500 brings the balance down to 1000 and we're gonna credit purchase allowances For 1500. Okay so notice this doesn't go straight to the inventory account again, we're storing the value of these allowances and then at the end of the period we're gonna net all these things together to figure out the inventory and the cost of goods sold. Cool. Alright so let's see what happened here. The purchases. Well those purchases are gonna increase the value of our assets, right? We bought inventory and then our ap we owed money of 2500. But then in the second entry the ap went down right down to the 1000 that we actually oh so it went down by 1500. And our purchase allowance is gonna lower the value of our of our assets because it is a contra inventory account that lowers the value of inventory of our net inventory at the end. Okay so it's going to be decreasing our assets there and you'll see that the assets went up by a net of 1000, and so did the liabilities. So we are good here. Alright, let's go ahead and pause here and then do a practice problem.

