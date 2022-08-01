Periodic Inventory:Purchase Returns

All right so let's continue here with purchase returns. So this is when the company returns goods for a refund. Right? They they are not happy they just want their money back there returning for a refund to purchase return. So T. O. S. Company returned 100 units of things to its suppliers up above. We said those things were at $5 apiece. So how much are they returning 100 things at $5 apiece. They're returning $500 worth. Okay that $5 value came from our previous previous example where they told us at a price of $5 per thing up there. Okay so the company returns goods we're talking about a purchase return so they returned $500 worth of goods. So in this case what we're gonna do instead of crediting our inventory account we're going to credit a special account for the purchase returns. So the debit in this situation. Right? We we 1st 1st of all in the first question we had bought 500 things. Right so we owed money for 500 things but now we're returning 100. So we're gonna go less money. Right? So we need to debit our accounts payable to lower the value of accounts payable by this $500 value of the 100 things. So the 100 things having a $5 value each. We're gonna lower the amount that we have to pay by $500. And we're going to credit the purchase returns account notice that this is a credit account returns, purchase returns for 500. Okay So there was a debit to accounts payable for 500. To lower the amount we owe because we return something and then we're gonna hold all the value of all our returns in this purchase returns account for $500. Cool. All right. So what happened in this question? Well, the purchase returns, This is a contra asset. This is a contra inventory account. Right? Because it lowers the value of inventory. The purchase returns hold a credit balance even though they're part of the assets. Right? That makes them a contra account. And this $500 value is actually decreasing the value of our assets by 500. Right, this is a credit to an asset account. So that's decreasing values of assets. Okay, so the purchase returns is decreasing our assets but we're also decreasing our liabilities by 500. Right? So there we go. We're notice what we're doing at this point. We're storing value. We've stored the value of our purchases in a purchase account. We've stored the value of purchase returns in a purchase returns account and then at the end of the period. Remember this is a periodic system? We're going to reconcile all these numbers. All right. So let's go ahead and pause here and then continue in the next video

