Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The company has received an invoice for office supplies purchased on account, meaning the supplies were acquired but payment has not yet been made. This indicates a liability (Accounts Payable) is created.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The transaction affects the 'Office Supplies' account (an asset account) and the 'Accounts Payable' account (a liability account). Since office supplies are being acquired, the 'Office Supplies' account will be debited to increase its balance.
Step 3: Determine the impact on 'Accounts Payable'. Since the company owes money for the supplies, the 'Accounts Payable' account will be credited to reflect the increase in liability.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. The journal entry will be: Debit 'Office Supplies' for $800 to increase the asset account, and Credit 'Accounts Payable' for $800 to increase the liability account.
Step 5: Verify the journal entry. Ensure that the debit and credit amounts are equal ($800), maintaining the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
