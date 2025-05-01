Paying dividends to stockholders would be recorded with a:
A
credit to Retained Earnings and a debit to Cash
B
credit to Dividends and a debit to Cash
C
debit to Dividends and a credit to Cash
D
debit to Cash and a credit to Dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of dividends: Dividends are distributions of a company's earnings to its shareholders, typically in the form of cash. When dividends are declared, they reduce the company's retained earnings and are recorded as a liability until paid.
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected when paying dividends are 'Dividends' (or 'Dividends Declared') and 'Cash'. Dividends represent the expense or reduction in equity, while Cash represents the outflow of funds.
Determine the accounting treatment: Paying dividends involves reducing the Dividends account (debit) and reducing the Cash account (credit). This reflects the payment of dividends to shareholders and the decrease in the company's cash balance.
Apply the double-entry accounting principle: For every transaction, there must be at least one debit and one credit. In this case, debit the Dividends account to record the expense and credit the Cash account to show the outflow of funds.
Record the journal entry: The journal entry for paying dividends would be structured as follows: Debit 'Dividends' and Credit 'Cash'. This ensures the transaction is properly recorded in the company's financial statements.
