A normal cost system assigns overhead to jobs using which of the following methods?
A
A predetermined overhead rate
B
Direct labor hours only
C
Actual overhead costs incurred
D
Estimated direct material costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a normal cost system: A normal cost system assigns overhead to jobs based on a predetermined overhead rate rather than actual overhead costs incurred.
Recognize the purpose of a predetermined overhead rate: It is used to allocate overhead costs to jobs in a systematic and consistent manner, based on an estimated rate calculated before the accounting period begins.
Learn how the predetermined overhead rate is calculated: The formula is: . The activity base could be direct labor hours, machine hours, or another cost driver.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Direct labor hours only, actual overhead costs incurred, and estimated direct material costs. Note that actual overhead costs incurred are not used in a normal cost system, and estimated direct material costs are not typically the basis for overhead allocation.
Conclude that the correct method for assigning overhead in a normal cost system is using a predetermined overhead rate, which is based on an estimated activity base such as direct labor hours or machine hours.
