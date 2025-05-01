Which of the following best describes a single-step income statement as used by Hudson Company?
A
It separates operating and non-operating activities before calculating net income.
B
It groups all revenues together and subtracts all expenses to arrive at net income.
C
It lists gross profit before deducting operating expenses.
D
It shows contribution margin by subtracting variable costs from sales.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that groups all revenues together and subtracts all expenses to calculate net income. It does not separate operating and non-operating activities or show gross profit or contribution margin.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Carefully read each option and compare it to the definition and characteristics of a single-step income statement.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, the single-step income statement does not separate operating and non-operating activities, so the first option can be eliminated. Similarly, it does not list gross profit or show contribution margin, so the third and fourth options can also be eliminated.
Identify the correct option: The correct description of a single-step income statement is the one that states it groups all revenues together and subtracts all expenses to arrive at net income.
Conclude the reasoning: The single-step income statement is straightforward and focuses on simplicity, making it easier to understand for users who are not looking for detailed breakdowns of operating and non-operating activities or other subtotals like gross profit or contribution margin.
