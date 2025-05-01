Selling and administrative costs first appear on the:
A
Balance sheet under current liabilities
B
Single-step income statement under operating expenses
C
Statement of cash flows under investing activities
D
Retained earnings statement as a deduction from net income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of selling and administrative costs: These are expenses incurred during the normal operations of a business, such as salaries, office supplies, and advertising. They are not directly tied to the production of goods or services.
Identify the financial statement where selling and administrative costs are reported: Selling and administrative costs are part of operating expenses, which are reported on the income statement. Specifically, they appear under the 'Operating Expenses' section in a single-step income statement.
Clarify why selling and administrative costs do not appear on other financial statements: These costs are not liabilities, so they do not appear on the balance sheet. They are not cash flows related to investing or financing activities, so they do not appear on the statement of cash flows. They are also not deductions from net income on the retained earnings statement.
Review the structure of a single-step income statement: In a single-step income statement, all revenues are listed first, followed by all expenses. Selling and administrative costs are grouped under operating expenses, which are subtracted from total revenues to calculate net income.
Conclude the correct placement: Selling and administrative costs are reported on the single-step income statement under operating expenses, as they represent costs associated with running the business during the accounting period.
